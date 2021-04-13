Gary Player's son banned from Masters after showing off father's golf ball during Lee Elder ceremony

Golf legend Gary Player’s son caused a stir at the Masters last week and was disciplined for it.

Wayne Player was serving as his father’s caddie and while the Masters honored his father and Lee Elder. Chairman Fred Ridley was recognizing the two golfers before the tournament teed off, and Wayne Player could be seen in the background holding up his father’s OnCore golf ball.

Wayne Player elaborated on what he was thinking at that moment in an interview with Golf Digest. He said there was "zero intent" to advertise the brand.

"The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with," he said Friday. "That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me."

Marc Player, Wayne’s brother, tweeted Sunday his brother had been banned from Augusta National and the tournament.

"Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all," Marc Player wrote.

Golf Digest noted it wasn’t Wayne Player’s first brush with controversy. He was charged with "deposit account fraud/bad check" over renting a house for clients for the 2018 Masters.

Augusta National has not commented on the issue.