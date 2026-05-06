Gary Player, 90, takes on Bryson DeChambeau in White House push-up contest as Trump watches

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LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau would probably beat most 90-year-olds handily in a push-up contest, but not Gary Player.

Player, 90, took on DeChambeau in a push-up contest on the White House lawn as President Trump watched Tuesday.

The nine-time major champion got down and went push-up for push-up with the 32-year-old.

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Player and DeChambeau were at the White House on Tuesday as Trump signed a presidential memorandum that restored the Presidential Fitness Test Award, which revives a competitive school-based fitness program that was phased out in the Obama administration.

The move echoed the Trump administration’s broader "Make America Healthy Again" push.

Player certainly looked healthy during The Masters, when he piped his ceremonial tee shot right down the middle of the fairway last month. Player had a message for the youth while speaking at the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"I say to the young people, just love this country because you don't realize what's going on around the world," Player said.

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"There is a silent war taking place against America today, and what we've got to do is make these kids realize that freedom, exercise and education start with reading some books.

"What you put in your body is so important. What a wonderful job [Trump] has done. And to all your Cabinet members, I say thank you for maintaining this great word — this cherished word: freedom."

Player, who is in tremendous shape, said his body is that of a 60-year-old.

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"I don't think of 90," Player told The Palm Beach Post last year. "I am 90! But really, my body is a man of, I'd say 60."

Player said he hopes to live until he is 100-years-old and stays active by playing or working out as many days as possible.

With his impressive showing against DeChambeau in a push-up contest, Player looked like someone who has spent a lot of his days working out.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.

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