Garcia-Lopez, Seppi reach Zagreb semis

Zagreb, Croatia (SportsNetwork.com) - Top-five seeds Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Andreas Seppi found safe passage into the semifinals at the Zagreb Indoors tennis event.

The third-seeded Garcia-Lopez of Spain tackled seventh-seeded Serb Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, while the fifth-seeded Italian Seppi came from behind to beat Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) at Dom Sportova.

"I am really happy now to play my first semifinal of the year in an ATP event," said Garcia-Lopez. "I am really happy also because I played a really good match against Viktor. He started the year playing really good, winning in Sydney. I have also started the year playing well so I knew it would be a difficult match."

Also on Friday, former Australian Open runner-up and 2007 Zagreb titlist Marcos Baghdatis fought back to upset sixth-seeded 2012 Zagreb champ Mikhail Youzhny 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and eighth-seeded Spaniard Marcel Granollers outlasted Dutchman Igor Sijsling 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

The Cypriot Baghdatis will battle Garcia-Lopez in a semifinal on Saturday, while Seppi and Granollers will square off in the other.

The surging Seppi stunned Roger Federer in the third round at the Australian Open last month.

The 2015 Zagreb champ will collect $90,000.