'Game of Thrones' creator on Odell Beckham Jr. trade: 'Kill Me Now'

The Odell Beckham Jr. trade last week drew reactions from all corners of the Internet, including a blog post from the man who created the fictional land of Westeros.

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin spoke for may fans when he wrote a blog post on Tuesday titled “Kill Me Now” in reaction to the New York Giants trading Beckham to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Martin, a lifelong Giants fan, joined in the groaning about the shocking trade.

“The Giants are GOING FOR IT ALL, clearly,” Martin wrote as he recapped the Giants recent transactions – which have also included trading Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon while letting Landon Collins sign elsewhere. “And now they have traded OBJ. Their best wideout, and one of the very best in the NFL. I’ve been watching and rooting for the G-Men since ‘the Greatest Game Ever Played’ in 1958. Beckham was not only the best receiver on today’s Giants, but he was the best receiver this storied NFL franchise has EVER had in their long history, and probably the best receiver they will ever have. They are certainly not going to replace him with the 17th overall pick in the forthcoming draft.”

He added that he felt sorry for the quarterback the Giants are predicted to draft next month to replace Eli Manning because “He’ll be playing for an awful team.”

“No way that any team can replace its best wideout, its best pass rusher, its best safety, and its best run stuffer in one year, two years, three years,” Martin wrote.

Putting the exclamation point on the reaction, Martin asked for someone to pinch him because he’s having a “Big Blue nightmare.”

Martin wasn’t the only person beside himself. Social media lit up last week -- with joy and frustration -- from NFL fans of all kinds over the trade.