Game 4 of Astros-White Sox ALDS ppd because of forecast
The teams are now set to meet Tuesday afternoon
Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain in the forecast.
José Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday for Houston, with Carlos Rodón pitching for Chicago. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.