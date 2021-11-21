Freeman TD lifts Ravens over Bears with Jackson sidelined

Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Sunday.

Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and the Ravens came away with the win after losing the previous week at Miami.

Chicago’s Andy Dalton threw two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder to Marquise Goodwin in the closing minutes. Justin Fields had left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter.

The Bears (3-7) lost their fifth straight.

Dalton found Goodwin deep down the middle to cap a 75-yard drive and put Chicago on top 13-9 with 1:41 remaining. Even though the 2-point conversion pass failed, the Bears appeared to be in good shape.

But the Ravens answered with the 72-yard touchdown drive. Freeman ran it in after Huntley’s 30-yard pass to Sammy Watkins put the ball on the 3.

Huntley completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards in his first career start. The second-year pro from Utah also threw an interception and got sacked six times in his fifth pro appearance.

Fields took a big step backward following several promising outings. The rookie was 4 of 11 for 79 yards after throwing for a career-high 291 yards at Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

Dalton, who started the first two games before a knee injury in Week 2 against Cincinnati, came in with 8:46 left in the third quarter and quickly threw a 60-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney to give the Bears a 7-6 lead. The veteran was 11 for 23 for 201 yards.

Mooney had 121 yards receiving. Goodwin added 104. Robert Quinn had 3 1/2 sacks. But the Bears remained winless following byes since 2013.

It didn’t help that they were missing star linebacker Khalil Mack, who is expected to have season-ending foot surgery this week. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) were also unavailable.

The Bears had a chance to score on their first possession, only to come away empty-handed when Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field goal wide left.

Chicago drove to the Baltimore 36 in the second quarter, but that threat was dashed when Tyus Bowser strip-sacked Fields and Calais Campbell recovered for the Ravens. That led to a 35-yard field goal by Tucker for a 3-0 lead with 2:11 left in the half.

Tucker added a 27-yarder in the closing seconds of the half to cap a 55-yard drive that took just over a minute.

INJURIES

Ravens: Campbell suffered a foot injury away from the ball on the first drive of the second half. He went down as the teams lined up following a catch by Mooney.

Bears: DB Duke Shelley (hamstring) exited after he was hurt covering a fourth-quarter punt.

UP NEXT

Ravens: host Cleveland next Sunday.

Bears: visit Detroit on Thursday.