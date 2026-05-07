WWE set for Atlantic City return after nearly 20 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Bruce Springsteen wrote the lyrics, "Meet me tonight in Atlantic City," he probably wasn’t really thinking about pro wrestling.

Well, in a few weeks, WWE superstars could put the line to work.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

WWE announced on Thursday it will broadcast "Monday Night Raw" and "Friday Night SmackDown" at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The company said it will be their first televised events at the venue in nearly 20 years.

The event will be a double taping of Raw and Smackdown and will take place on June 29.

"WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination," Visit Atlantic City president and CEO Gary Musich said in a news release. "From legendary WrestleMania moments to today’s world-class performances, Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors.

"Hosting ‘Monday Night Raw’ at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The last televised WWE event to take place there was SmackDown in 2008.

WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 took place in New Jersey’s casino hub in 1988 and 1989 respectively.

"Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and Atlantic City share a rich history with WWE, including hosting WrestleMania IV and V and numerous events over the years," Jim McDonald, a member of Oak View Group and the general manager of Boardwalk Hall, added in a news release. "We are grateful to partner with Visit Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Sports Commission, and WWE to bring two major nationally televised events – ‘Monday Night Raw’ and ‘SmackDown.’ Our team is looking forward to welcoming back the WWE and their incredibly loyal fan base back to Boardwalk Hall and Atlantic City."

It’s unclear who will be featured on the show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlantic City is a few miles away from Philadelphia – the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Liv Morgan and AJ Lee are also New Jerseyans who could plausibly be a part of the show.