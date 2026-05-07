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WWE

WWE set for Atlantic City return after nearly 20 years

WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 took place in Atlantic City in the 80s

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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When Bruce Springsteen wrote the lyrics, "Meet me tonight in Atlantic City," he probably wasn’t really thinking about pro wrestling.

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Eddie Guerrero entering wrestling ring with a low rider at Boardwalk Hall

Eddie Guerrero enters the ring with a low rider during SmackDown at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., on March 9, 2004. (Craig Ambrosio/WWE)

WWE announced on Thursday it will broadcast "Monday Night Raw" and "Friday Night SmackDown" at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The company said it will be their first televised events at the venue in nearly 20 years.

The event will be a double taping of Raw and Smackdown and will take place on June 29.

"WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination," Visit Atlantic City president and CEO Gary Musich said in a news release. "From legendary WrestleMania moments to today’s world-class performances, Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors.

"Hosting ‘Monday Night Raw’ at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City."

Arena scene during WrestleMania IV at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

An arena scene during WrestleMania IV at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., on March 27, 1988. (WWE/WWE/Getty Images)

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The last televised WWE event to take place there was SmackDown in 2008.

WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 took place in New Jersey’s casino hub in 1988 and 1989 respectively.

"Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and Atlantic City share a rich history with WWE, including hosting WrestleMania IV and V and numerous events over the years," Jim McDonald, a member of Oak View Group and the general manager of Boardwalk Hall, added in a news release. "We are grateful to partner with Visit Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Sports Commission, and WWE to bring two major nationally televised events – ‘Monday Night Raw’ and ‘SmackDown.’ Our team is looking forward to welcoming back the WWE and their incredibly loyal fan base back to Boardwalk Hall and Atlantic City."

It’s unclear who will be featured on the show.

Liv Morgan making her entrance during Monday Night RAW at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Liv Morgan makes her entrance during Monday Night RAW at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis., on June 16, 2025. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

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Atlantic City is a few miles away from Philadelphia – the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Liv Morgan and AJ Lee are also New Jerseyans who could plausibly be a part of the show.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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