Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's MLB Cy Young, WNBA Futures Best Bets

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"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and there are still a few weeks to go before the World Cup kicks off on FOX. So some of you might be wondering where to place your wagers in the meantime.

Lucky for us, we're still in the early part of the MLB season, so there's at least one futures wager to consider in the awards market.

Also, the WNBA tips off this week.

Take a look at some bets I'm backing.

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Emerson Hancock to win AL Cy Young

Tarik Skubal’s unfortunate injury leaves the AL Cy Young race wide open. Cam Schlittler is the current short shot, but it feels wise to take a look around the board and see if there’s a case to be made for a longer price past the Schlittler-Fried-Cease-deGrom grouping.

And this is where I offer up young Mariners up–and-comer Emerson Hancock.

The 26-year-old has gone from 60.2 innings pitched to 90 IP, and now could be ready to make the leap to ace level. He enters Friday’s start at the White Sox with a 2.56 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a near 8-to-1 K/BB ratio.

Opponents are hitting just .225 against him, down close to 45 points from a year ago.

At this price, I’ll certainly take an educated stab.

PICK: Emerson Hancock (+8000) to win AL Cy Young

Chicago Sky Over/Under 18.5 wins

After a disastrous 2025-26 season, the Sky made coaching changes and sent Angel Reese to Atlanta.

The result? A new-look roster hoping to return to the postseason.

The talent level has been dramatically upgraded with Skylar Diggins, Jacy Sheldon, DiJonai Carrington and Natasha Cloud in the backcourt. They also have Rickea Jackson — the fourth pick in the 2024 Draft — who will join the third overall selection from that year, Kamilla Cardoso, up front.

Even with Reese and her rebounding acumen, the Sky were horrid defensively and her offensive game wasn’t very good either. That, combined with a weak roster, placed the Sky at the bottom of the offensive and defensive rankings.

If the veteran newcomers can mesh with the youth up front — and one would expect that to happen given the type of experienced guards we’re talking about here — we’re looking at one of the most improved teams in the league.

PICK: Chicago Sky Over 18.5 regular-season wins

Chennedy Carter WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Carter is in a great situation with reigning champion Las Vegas. The expectation is that Jewell Loyd will start, meaning Carter will have a huge role off the bench.

The last we saw Carter, she averaged 17.5 points with the Sky in 2024.

PICK: Chennedy Carter (+480) WNBA Sixth Player of the Year