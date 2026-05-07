Eli Manning hilariously shuts down comeback talk as Giants explore Odell Beckham Jr reunion possibility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants have had an active offseason, but fans still want to see a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

A video of Beckham scoring a touchdown from his time with the Giants went viral on social media.

"All these Giants signings have been great and all, but there’s still one final piece missing…," the user posted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eli Manning, who threw the touchdown to Beckham in the clip, had some fun with it.

"Guys, I’m not coming back to play! Stop asking," Manning posted on X.

Manning retired after the 2019 season, ending a 16-year run with the team. Toward the end of his career, Manning struggled, as the team went 9-26 in his starts over the last three seasons of his career.

Before Manning’s play declined, Beckham was one of his favorite targets. Manning threw more touchdowns to Beckham (44) than to any other player in his career.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Beckham was electrifying in New York. In five seasons with the Giants, Beckham played 59 games, catching 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He was then stunningly traded to the Cleveland Browns and never recaptured that same form, spending just two and a half seasons with them before they released him.

The Giants recently brought Beckham in for a workout. He played under coach John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. The 33-year-old was productive as a depth receiver, catching 34 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Harbaugh called Beckham one of his favorite people in the world in March.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He and I do talk. We do text," Harbaugh said. "We've maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world. It's not like you don't talk to guys on things like that. And certainly we have."

"We’ll just have to see where it all goes, what’s best for him, what’s best for the Giants."

While the Giants have to see where it goes with Beckham, they know for sure Manning is staying in retirement.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.