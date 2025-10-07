Free agent Odell Beckham Jr acknowledges six-game ban after violating NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odell Beckham Jr. has ambitions of playing in the NFL in 2025. But if the free-agent wide receiver does sign with a franchise this year, he will have to sit on the sidelines for at least six weeks.

During a recent sitdown on "The Pivot Podcast," the three-time Pro Bowler revealed he has accepted a six-game suspension.

The discipline stems from his 2024 violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Beckham, who played for the Miami Dolphins last season, maintained he was unaware he used any banned substances.

After raising questions about his positive test, Beckham said he was informed that his "testosterone levels" were "too high."

On Tuesday, Beckham’s six-game ban was listed on the league’s official transactions wire. The suspension means Week 12 would mark the earliest time that Beckham could play in an NFL game.

Beckham started his career with the New York Giants. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Beckham recently reflected on the move to Cleveland, saying he did not want to leave New York.

"I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants," he told CBS Sports in May. "The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was p----- because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over.

He went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2021 season. He fell to the SoFi Stadium turf during a play in Super Bowl LVI and was later diagnosed with a torn ACL, causing him to miss the following season while rehabbing.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, before his one-year stint in Miami.

During his interview on "The Pivot Podcast," Beckham mentioned the teams he would be interested in signing with this season: the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and a couple of his former teams — the Giants and Rams.

Beckham had just nine receptions for 55 yards in 2024. He has 7,987 career receiving yards.

