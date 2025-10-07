Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr acknowledges six-game ban after violating NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy

If Odell Beckham Jr signs with an NFL team, he will be sidelined until Week 12

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. has ambitions of playing in the NFL in 2025. But if the free-agent wide receiver does sign with a franchise this year, he will have to sit on the sidelines for at least six weeks.

During a recent sitdown on "The Pivot Podcast," the three-time Pro Bowler revealed he has accepted a six-game suspension. 

The discipline stems from his 2024 violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Beckham, who played for the Miami Dolphins last season, maintained he was unaware he used any banned substances.

After raising questions about his positive test, Beckham said he was informed that his "testosterone levels" were "too high."

ODELL BECKHAM JR LAMENTS GIANTS TRADE: 'I NEVER, EVER WANTED TO LEAVE'

On Tuesday, Beckham’s six-game ban was listed on the league’s official transactions wire. The suspension means Week 12 would mark the earliest time that Beckham could play in an NFL game.

Odell Beckham Jr. throw a football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) throws the football before preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports)

Beckham started his career with the New York Giants. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Beckham recently reflected on the move to Cleveland, saying he did not want to leave New York.

"I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants," he told CBS Sports in May. "The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was p----- because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over.

Odell Beckham Jr. at Miami Heat game

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat game on Nov. 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

He went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2021 season. He fell to the SoFi Stadium turf during a play in Super Bowl LVI and was later diagnosed with a torn ACL, causing him to miss the following season while rehabbing.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, before his one-year stint in Miami.

During his interview on "The Pivot Podcast," Beckham mentioned the teams he would be interested in signing with this season: the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and a couple of his former teams — the Giants and Rams.

Beckham had just nine receptions for 55 yards in 2024. He has 7,987 career receiving yards.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

