Frankie Muniz to race in ARCA Menards Series

Frankie Muniz is suiting up.

No, he’s not donning a Superman cape or going to turn green like the Incredible Hulk. Muniz will be putting a helmet and a fire suit on and stepping into a stock car for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series.

The "Malcolm in the Middle" star will race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing beginning at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18. It will be complete a lifelong dream come true for Muniz.

"It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year," the 37-year-old said in a news release. "Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.

"I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

The racing organization said Muniz was in discussions with various NASCAR stakeholders for months before he decided to join Rette Jones Racing.

"We are very excited to welcome Frankie Muniz to the Rette Jones Racing family for the full 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule," co-owner Mark Rette said. "Over the years, we’ve prided ourselves on working with new drivers who have quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same.

"It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve. But with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023.

"Furthermore, we’re excited that, because of Frankie’s profile, new audiences and fans will be introduced to the sport and Rette Jones Racing."

Muniz has had a brief career in racing. He raced in the 2004 and 2005 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in California. He participated in more than a dozen races in the 2006 Formula BMW USA season and in 2007 participating in the Champ Car Atlantic Series.

In 2022, Muniz did a test at Daytona in the ARCA Menards Series.