Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez in 'stable condition' after reported stabbing in Indianapolis

Sanchez was reportedly stabbed early Saturday morning, TMZ Sports reported

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL player and current FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is recovering in the hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in Indianapolis ahead of Sunday’s game between the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. 

FOX Sports released a statement confirming that Sanchez was in "stable condition." The statement did not say the nature of the incident that led to his injury. 

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time."

TMZ Sports first reported that Sanchez was injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue