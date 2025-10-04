FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez in 'stable condition' after reported stabbing in Indianapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL player and current FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is recovering in the hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in Indianapolis ahead of Sunday’s game between the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

FOX Sports released a statement confirming that Sanchez was in "stable condition." The statement did not say the nature of the incident that led to his injury.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time."

TMZ Sports first reported that Sanchez was injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.



