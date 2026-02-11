Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA captures gold at Milan Cortina, Seahawks crowned Super Bowl champs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SLOPES GLORY – Americans stole the show in the freestyle skiing women’s moguls at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Elizabeth Lemley, in her Olympic debut, took home the gold medal. Her teammate Jaelin Kauf, finished right behind her and nabbed the silver. Continue reading …

PODIUM PUSH – Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle picked up Team USA’s latest medal on Wednesday, capturing a silver in the alpine skiing men’s super-G. Cochran-Siegle put together a time of 1:25.45 and finished 0.13 seconds behind Swiss skiing star Franjo von Allmen, who picked up his third gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games. Continue reading …

DREAMS SHATTERED – American skier Lindsey Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after fracturing her leg in a crash during the women’s downhill at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The 41-year-old, who had been skiing with a torn ACL, said her "Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would." Continue reading …

SHINING MOMENT – Ashley Farquharson raced to Olympic glory in luge on Tuesday at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Until Farquharson's feat, Erin Hamlin was the last American to earn a bronze medal, doing so at the 2014 Sochi Games. Continue reading …

CULTURE CLASH – President Donald Trump and several conservative figures blasted Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, criticizing its Spanish-language performance and what they described as political messaging. The show drew mixed reactions, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the league’s choice. Continue reading …

HAWKS SOAR – A dominant defensive effort lifted the Seahawks to a 29-13 Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots. The title was Seattle’s first since 2013 and redemption for the 2014 goal-line heartbreak. Continue reading …

TEMPERS FLARE – A wild third quarter brawl between the Hornets and Pistons resulted in four ejections Monday night. Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges and Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart were removed from the game. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Kenneth Walker earned Super Bowl LX MVP honors, doing so with his father attending his first NFL game. The running back reflected on overcoming a blood clot diagnosis in high school and credited his dad’s support for helping him reach the game's biggest stage. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Patriots left tackle Will Campbell endured a rough outing in Super Bowl LX, allowing a season-high 14 pressures in New England’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Campbell declined to speak with reporters after the game, a decision that drew attention. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said he has "a lot of tape to watch" before making a decision on the No. 1 overall pick. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd believes Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is the clear choice. Watch here …

