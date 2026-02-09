Lindsey Vonn shares health update after Olympic crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United States skier Lindsey Vonn provided a lengthy update after her crash during the alpine ski women’s downhill at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics resulted in a leg fracture on on Sunday.

Vonn, 41, was already skiing with a torn ACL, but she needed to be airlifted off the mountain in a scary scene. She posted on her Instagram on Monday, saying her "Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would."

"It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy (tale), it was just life," her detailed caption read. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches."

This is a developing story. More to come.