Olympics

Lindsey Vonn shares health update after Olympic crash

Vonn suffered a leg fracture after crashing in her alpine ski women's downhill run on Sunday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to skier Lindsey Vonn’s crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics while competing with a ruptured ACL, as she recovers from surgery on a fractured left leg from her downhill final in Cortina.

United States skier Lindsey Vonn provided a lengthy update after her crash during the alpine ski women’s downhill at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics resulted in a leg fracture on on Sunday.

Vonn, 41, was already skiing with a torn ACL, but she needed to be airlifted off the mountain in a scary scene. She posted on her Instagram on Monday, saying her "Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would."

"It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy (tale), it was just life," her detailed caption read. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches."

This is a developing story. More to come.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

