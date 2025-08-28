Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Wings

WNBA star Paige Bueckers calls for tight gun control laws after Minnesota Catholic church shooting

2 children were killed in the rampabe

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Minneapolis resident describes rushing to scene of church shooting Video

Minneapolis resident describes rushing to scene of church shooting

Bill Bienemann, a Minnesota resident who lives blocks away from the site of the Minneapolis church shooting, recounts hearing the gunfire and rushing to the scene shortly after.

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers called for tighter gun control laws on Wednesday hours after a shooting rampage at a Minnesota Catholic church left two dead and several wounded.

The suspect was identified as Robert or Robin Westman, law enforcement sources told Fox News. He was carrying three firearms during the attack at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, authorities said.

Pagie Bueckers vs Valkyries

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at College Park Center. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Bueckers, who went to Hopkins High School in Minnesota before committing to UConn to play college basketball, addressed the shooting before the Wings played the Connecticut Sun.

"I've been sending prayers ... It's just really unfortunate," she said, via Winsidr. "I hope there are stricter gun laws put in place so parents don't have to worry about sending their kids to school, people don't have to worry about attending church and all these places are safe. 

Police outside of a catholic school after mass shooting.

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo)

"It's just really unfortunate that gun violence continues to be an issue and there’s really nothing being done about it. I’m hoping and praying that in the future stricter laws are put in place. You need to pray for people going through stuff like that, for the families involved. Pray that people get that sickness, that violence out of them. It’s just very unfortunate."

Police said 17 people were injured, including 14 children. Two of the 17 people injured are in critical condition.

Guardian with student after a mass shooting at a catholic school.

People arrive at the Annunciation Church's school as police respond to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo)

Authorities said the children who died were aged 8 and 10.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

