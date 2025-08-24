Browns' Kevin Stefanski dismisses allegations he 'sabotaged' Shedeur Sanders' performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed allegations that his coaching decisions "sabotaged" Shedeur Sanders’ performance in the final preseason game of the season.

Sanders was 3-of-6 with 14 passing yards and was sacked five times. Dillon Gabriel had 129 passing yards and a touchdown pass and Tyler Huntley led the Browns on the final drive that set up their game-winning field goal.

Sports pundit Skip Bayless and others questioned Stefanski’s decision-making. Bayless said the deck was stacked against Sanders as he played with third- and fourth-string players. He said the Browns "sabotaged" his performance.

On Sunday, Stefanski dismissed those accusations.

"Yeah, obviously I don’t concern myself with outside type of things, but I’m committed to his development, just like all of our rookies," Stefanski said. "So, we’ll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that’s what we’ll stay committed to, and that’s what’s important to me."

Stefanski said he kept Sanders out of the final two minutes of the 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams to give Huntley some more time.

He also praised Gabriel’s growth from his first preseason game to Saturday.

"He did a nice job yesterday. There’s plenty, plenty to clean up for our rookies and all of our players," Stefanski said. "So that’s the fun part, again, like I mentioned, where we can work with these guys and build on the good stuff, help them clean up the stuff that they got to clean up.

"But really for Dillon, it goes back to the spring. It goes back to all the work that he’s put in with all of these young players they put in from the spring to now and just need to continue to build on that work."

The Browns have a decision to make in their quarterback room with the cut-down deadline looming.