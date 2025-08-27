Timberwolves star Julius Randle reacts to tragic Minneapolis mass shooting: 'We gotta be better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle was among the many who couldn’t fathom the horrific shooting that left at least two children dead and 17 others injured in a Minnesota church on Wednesday.

Law enforcement confirmed that a man, in his early 20s and dressed in black clothing, opened fire during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Randle, a father of three, was heartbroken to hear the news in his team’s home city.

"Prayers to everybody in Minnesota smh (shaking my head)," Randle posted on X. "I worry every day for my kids about these things. We gotta be better."

The Timberwolves also released a statement on the matter.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and everyone whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence.

"As members of this community, we stand together in mourning. No child should ever feel unsafe in a place of learning or worship, and no family should endure such unimaginable loss. Together with all Minnesotans, we mourn this tragic loss and extend strength and compassion to everyone affected."

MLB’s Minnesota Twins, the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx also shared similar statements after seeing the news.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara detailed the gunman’s horrific act of violence, as he approached the church and began "firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews.

"Shooting through the windows, he struck children and worshipers that were inside the building," O'Hara said. "The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol. This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible."

The gunman is deceased, likely of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Several children who were injured were being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center. Tom Wyatt, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Hennepin Healthcare, confirmed that four of those patients required surgery.

