Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement draws reaction from sports world

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift announced on Tuesday they are engaged after just two years of dating.

Swift posted photos of the proposal. The pictures showed a flowery arrangement in a forest setting and Kelce on one knee, appearing to ask Swift to marry him.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship had been a focal point of the NFL season since she showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to support the Chiefs tight end against the Chicago Bears. Since then, Swift routinely attended games in Kansas City and was there two years ago to watch the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl.

Graice Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, weighed in.

"Travis and Taylor’s engagement is the kind of news that makes the world feel a little brighter," she told Fox News Digital. "It’s joyous that they’re stepping into a lifetime together."

The rest of the sports world wished Kelce and Swift a mighty congratulations on their engagement.

Swift appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast recently, opening up about her relationship with the NFL star.

She did receive her share of criticism for being the focal point of NFL broadcasts throughout the first season she was at Arrowhead Stadium. The spotlight tapered off ever so slightly in 2024.

In an interview with Time magazine in 2023, she said she had "no awareness" of the possibility of making male sports fans a bit perturbed by her appearances on their TVs.

"I’m just there to support Travis," she said at the time. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Swift is likely to be back in the stadium this year to see whether Kansas City can get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight time – this time with a dazzling engagement ring.