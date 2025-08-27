Social media users hope Travis Kelce drafts Harrison Butker as groomsman for Taylor Swift wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users drafted Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker as one of Travis Kelce’s groomsmen for his wedding with Taylor Swift after the couple announced their engagement.

Butker faced criticism last year for a faith-based commencement speech as he urged female graduates to embrace being a "homemaker" and criticized the LGBTQ community and then-President Joe Biden for his stance on abortion. He added, "[T]hings like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

The uproar subsided as the season got underway, and he was able to step up in the AFC Championship to nail the go-ahead field goal that put the Chiefs into Super Bowl LIX.

But those reacting to the proposal believed Butker would be the perfect groomsman for Kelce.

Butker said last March that he wished nothing but the best for Swift and Kelce.

"I wouldn’t say I’m a ‘Swiftie’ but I got to meet her after our New Year’s game," Butker said on EWTN News' "In Depth." "We had just clinched the AFC West – and I rarely go out ever. But it’s New Year’s, gotta get the champagne and enjoy the ball dropping and all of that stuff. I went to a party … Travis showed up and Taylor was there and I got to meet her and she was just so humble and so gracious."

Butker said he did not think Swift grew up around football, and Swift expressed her astonishment that he could kick the ball so far. He added that he was a "little nervous" about meeting the pop star.

"I hope they, as I said at Georgia Tech, I hope they get married and start a family."

Swift and Kelce dated for about two years before they announced their engagement.