©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

Social media users hope Travis Kelce drafts Harrison Butker as groomsman for Taylor Swift wedding

Butker faced criticism for a faith-based commencement speech in 2024

Ryan Gaydos
Social media users drafted Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker as one of Travis Kelce’s groomsmen for his wedding with Taylor Swift after the couple announced their engagement.

Butker faced criticism last year for a faith-based commencement speech as he urged female graduates to embrace being a "homemaker" and criticized the LGBTQ community and then-President Joe Biden for his stance on abortion. He added, "[T]hings like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

Harrison Butker at Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The uproar subsided as the season got underway, and he was able to step up in the AFC Championship to nail the go-ahead field goal that put the Chiefs into Super Bowl LIX.

But those reacting to the proposal believed Butker would be the perfect groomsman for Kelce.

Butker said last March that he wished nothing but the best for Swift and Kelce.

NFL STAR BIJAN ROBINSON PRAISES TRAVIS KELCE, TAYLOR SWIFT AS ENGAGEMENT MAKES WAVES: 'HUGE FOR THEM'

Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"I wouldn’t say I’m a ‘Swiftie’ but I got to meet her after our New Year’s game," Butker said on EWTN News' "In Depth." "We had just clinched the AFC West – and I rarely go out ever. But it’s New Year’s, gotta get the champagne and enjoy the ball dropping and all of that stuff. I went to a party … Travis showed up and Taylor was there and I got to meet her and she was just so humble and so gracious."

Butker said he did not think Swift grew up around football, and Swift expressed her astonishment that he could kick the ball so far. He added that he was a "little nervous" about meeting the pop star.

"I hope they, as I said at Georgia Tech, I hope they get married and start a family."

Harrison Butker at the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Swift and Kelce dated for about two years before they announced their engagement.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

