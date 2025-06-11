Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Simone Biles, Riley Gaines debate trans athletes after softball controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

PERSONAL ATTACK – Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles took aim at OutKick host and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines over her criticism of a Minnesota softball state championship. The two sparred over the debate surrounding trans athletes in girls' and women’s sports, with Biles making a personal attack on Gaines’ appearance. Continue reading…

APOLOGY ACCEPTED – American gymnast Simone Biles issued an apology to "Gaines for Girls" host Riley Gaines days after she body-shamed the former University of Kentucky swimmer in a debate over the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports. Gaines invited Biles to join "the fight to support fair sports." Continue reading…

UNDER REVIEW – USA Gymnastics (USAG) has removed pages from its website regarding its transgender eligibility policies and resources, telling Fox News Digital that the decision was made last month "to assess compliance with the current legal landscape." Continue reading…

CONTESTED CHAMPS – A Minnesota high school softball team was named state champions on Friday after Marissa Rothenberger, a transgender player on the Champlin Park Rebels, pitched a complete-game shutout. Continue reading…

ACCOUNTABILITY – The White House addressed the Champlin Park Rebels’ state championship win over the weekend, noting that any state that violates President Donald Trump’s "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order "will be held accountable." Continue reading…

BITTERSWEET – New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez lamented Pete Rose’s potential of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2028, telling Fox News Digital that he wished it had happened during Rose’s lifetime. Continue reading…

NEWLYWED – Not long after revealing his intentions for the upcoming football season, newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared that he recently tied the knot. Continue reading…

MARKETING OPPORTUNITY – UNC football coach Bill Belichick used questions about his personal life during a press conference this week to plug his new book as a potential Father’s Day gift. Continue reading…

COUNTDOWN BEGINS – With exactly one year away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Team USA legend Landon Donovan believes the pressure is on for the Americans as the host nation of next year's tournament. He also believes it's a good opportunity for soccer in the U.S. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd discusses the expectations for Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh and why the veteran quarterback said signing with the Steelers was "good for his soul". Continue reading…

FROM FOX SPORTS – New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs spoke to reporters for the first time since his controversial boat outing on Tuesday, but he declined to share the specifics of the talks he’s had with the team and coach Mike Vrabel. Continue reading…

