Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: The Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft saga

FINALLY – Shedeur Sanders had to wait until Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Cleveland Browns finally called his name with the 144th overall pick in the draft's fifth round. Continue reading …

DREAM BECOMES REALITY – In footage livestreamed on Twitch, Shedeur Sanders and members of his family reacted to the former Colorado quarterback's NFL dreams becoming a reality. Continue reading …

COSTLY CALL – The NFL punished the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for Ulbrich's 21-year-old son Jax's prank call made to Sheduer Sanders during the draft. Continue reading …

ADD TO THE LIST – Abdul Carter, the third overall selection in last week's NFL Draft, received a prank call claiming he would be the No. 2 pick, according to a report. Continue reading …

CELEBRATORY MOOD – Sheduer Sanders was pictured holding a Louis Vuitton case full of money while reportedly partying in Dallas shortly after he was finally selected in the NFL Draft. Continue reading …

AGED POORLY – In 2018, NFL icon and Shedeur Sanders' father Deion Sanders offered some Cleveland Browns-related advice to aspiring NFL quarterbacks. On Saturday, that same franchise drafted his son. Continue reading …

QB COMPETITION – Shedeur Sanders will enter a quarterback room in Cleveland that already features Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Watson's 2025 is unclear after he re-injured his Achilles in the offseason. Continue reading …

TRUMP'S IMPACT – On Friday, President Donald Trump strongly encouraged teams to draft Sheduer Sanders. NFL agent Leigh Steinberg weighed in on the debate over whether the president's involvement had any bearing on Sanders landing with the Browns. Continue reading …

LOOKING BACK – Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby spoke to Fox News Digital about her appeal to the Supreme Court, and the controversial social media post about a transgender athlete. Continue reading …

'SOMETHING TO PROVE' – More than two decades have passed since the Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick on a wide receiver. Matthew Golden's selection went against the Packers tendency, but he's not worried about facing any added pressure. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is out of the hospital less than a week after he was involved in a serious vehicle crash in Los Angeles, his family announced. Arenas recently committed to the USC men's basketball team. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Saquon Barkley defended his round of golf with the president in New Jersey ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration at the White House. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd discusses the report stating the Pittsburgh Steelers were not interested in drafting Shedeur Sanders "at any point." Watch here …

