Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Riley Gaines praises WV girls, Robert Kraft pulls Columbia support

PROUD – Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines praised the West Virginia middle school girls who refused to compete against a transgender athlete on "America Reports." Continue reading…

KRAFT PULLS SUPPORT – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that he is pulling support for his alma mater, Columbia University and explained why on "Hannity" this week. Continue reading…

'HURTFUL’ – Three-time Super Bowl winner Julian Edelman spoke to Fox News Digital about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Continue reading…

PET PEEVE – NFL legend Tom Brady appears to struggle with the younger generation's me-first mentality. Continue reading…

HARSH CRITICISM – NBA champion Stephen Jackson ripped broadcaster Gayle King over her interview with South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley. Continue reading…

‘SO AUTHENTIC’ – San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle played college football at Iowa. He spoke to Fox News Digital about the "incredibly personable" Caitlin Clark. Continue reading…

'SHE'S GREAT' – Olympian Katie Ledecky watched Caitlin Clark take the basketball world by storm. She is also hopeful that she will soon get to meet the Indiana Fever star. Continue reading…

HISTORY BOOKS – Clark became the first ever two-time James E. Sullivan Award winner. The award is given to the nation’s most outstanding player at the college or Olympic level. Continue reading…

REINSTATED – Former USC football star Reggie Bush’s quest to reclaim his 2005 Heisman Trophy has reportedly come to a successful end. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK - The highly-anticipated NFL Draft kicks off on April 25. Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick, but after that chaos could ensue. Continue reading…

