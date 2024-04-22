NBA champ blasts Gayle King over Caitlin Clark remark during interview with Dawn Staley

NBA champion Stephen Jackson ripped CBS host Gayle King over her interview with South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley earlier this month.

Staley led the Gamecocks to an undefeated season en route to winning her third championship at the helm of South Carolina. King interviewed Staley on April 7 on CBS and said, "We were all cheering for Iowa, of course, and Caitlin Clark…"

Jackson, on Saturday, came after King for the remark in an explicit video posted to X. He said King demeaned Staley with the Clark mention.

"So, Gayle King’s supposed to be somebody that’s big in the journalism space, right? And I don’t consider her Black media. Y’all give her all these passes because she’s Oprah’s friend. I don’t give a f--- whose friend she is. You don’t do nothing for nobody.

"But you cannot demean Dawn Staley like that. You’re talking to her about winning the championship, about going undefeated. And you have the nerve to get on there and say, ‘We was rooting for Caitlin Clark and you broke everybody’s hearts.’

"Who is we? Who is we? All the Black people I know was rooting for Dawn Staley. We’re all fans of Caitlin Clark, but the way you put it, that s--- was trash. I’m glad it’s a new day in the media space. You don’t even say stuff like that to somebody on an interview. You demeaned her and made it about Caitlin Clark. That’s trash, super trash."

While Clark went on to be the No.1 pick of the WNBA Draft, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso was the No. 3 pick for the Chicago Sky.

The Gamecocks are also built for another run next season. Raven Johnson, Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson are all expected to return for the 2024-25 season.