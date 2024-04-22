Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

NBA champ blasts Gayle King over Caitlin Clark remark during interview with Dawn Staley

King interviewed Staley earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NBA champion Stephen Jackson ripped CBS host Gayle King over her interview with South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley earlier this month.

Staley led the Gamecocks to an undefeated season en route to winning her third championship at the helm of South Carolina. King interviewed Staley on April 7 on CBS and said, "We were all cheering for Iowa, of course, and Caitlin Clark…"

Stephen Jackson coaches

Head coach Stephen Jackson of the Trilogy reacts to a play during the game against the Aliens in BIG3 Week Four at Comerica Center on July 10, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3)

Jackson, on Saturday, came after King for the remark in an explicit video posted to X. He said King demeaned Staley with the Clark mention.

"So, Gayle King’s supposed to be somebody that’s big in the journalism space, right? And I don’t consider her Black media. Y’all give her all these passes because she’s Oprah’s friend. I don’t give a f--- whose friend she is. You don’t do nothing for nobody.

"But you cannot demean Dawn Staley like that. You’re talking to her about winning the championship, about going undefeated. And you have the nerve to get on there and say, ‘We was rooting for Caitlin Clark and you broke everybody’s hearts.’

Editor-at-Large at O, The Oprah Magazine Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey, right, attend the Hearst MagFront 2016 at Hearst Tower on Oct. 25, 2016 in New York City. ( Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hearst)

"Who is we? Who is we? All the Black people I know was rooting for Dawn Staley. We’re all fans of Caitlin Clark, but the way you put it, that s--- was trash. I’m glad it’s a new day in the media space. You don’t even say stuff like that to somebody on an interview. You demeaned her and made it about Caitlin Clark. That’s trash, super trash."

While Clark went on to be the No.1 pick of the WNBA Draft, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso was the No. 3 pick for the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark smiles on orange carpet

Caitlin Clark talks to the media during the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 14, 2024 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. (Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Gamecocks are also built for another run next season. Raven Johnson, Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson are all expected to return for the 2024-25 season.

