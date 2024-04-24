Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark makes more history as she notches another accolade

Clark wrapped her collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Another day, another place in the history books for Caitlin Clark.

Clark won the James E. Sullivan Award for the second straight year on Tuesday. She is the first two-time winner of the honor in its 94-year history. The award is given to the nation’s most outstanding player at the college or Olympic level.

Caitlin Clark at the draft

Caitlin Clark speaks in a press conference after she was selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, on April 15, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"The AAU Sullivan Award is an incredible honor," Clark said. "I have been inspired by so many athletes that came before me and I hope I can be that same inspiration for the next generation to follow their dreams."

Olympians David Taylor and Emery Lehman, gymnast Frederick Richard, volleyball player Madisen Skinner and Paralympic swimmer Noah Jaffe were also finalists.

Caitlin Clark is welcomed

A press conference welcoming Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark, former Iowa Hawkeye standout and the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Clark left Iowa as the NCAA Division 1 college basketball all-time scoring leader. She finished her career with 3,951 points. It is the most points scored of any man or woman in college basketball history.

Last week, the Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall draft pick. She joined a team that already has the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year in Aliyah Boston. The Fever will be looking to make their first playoffs since the 2017 season.

Caitlin Clark poses with jersey

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, poses for a photo during her introductory press conference on April 17, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Fever last won the championship in 2012. Tamika Catchings, Katie Douglas and Briann January were among the points leaders on that team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.