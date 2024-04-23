Tom Brady shares 'biggest problem' with younger generation: 'It's all about them'

Tom Brady has a pet peeve with the new generation of athletes entering professional sports leagues.

A clip from Brady’s appearance on the "DeepCut with VicBlends" podcast earlier this month shows him talking about the younger generation and how he is having a hard time wrapping his head around their me-first mentality.

"I think the biggest problem with a lot of f---ing kids these days, it’s all about them," Brady said. "Their brand, their social media. When it’s about ‘me’ and then not about ‘us,’ well, there’s no way to succeed as a team if all you’re doing is thinking how selfish it is for you to get the attention."

VicBlends furthered Brady’s point by saying, "It’s cool to show the world how great you are, but the most inspiring thing is how great you can make others."

"That’s the point of life," Brady responded. "Is what we could do – how do you help other people finish the race?"

This podcast with VicBlends is a highly anticipated one, considering another teaser post where Brady said he was "not opposed" to an NFL comeback. Brady did say it with a grin, but fans already saw him return to the NFL once after retiring. There is no reason to say he would not do it again.

"I don’t know. …I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it."

Could a team come calling midway through a regular season and give Brady a shot under center? Crazier things have happened in the NFL.

Brady’s second time retiring has lasted, as he enjoyed time away from the game last season.

Brady has stayed close to the game and is a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Whether he is playing or not, Brady hopes a team-first mentality is adopted by the players coming in.

