Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Patrick Mahomes loses it over offsides call, Shohei Ohtani gets paid

VOLCANIC EXPLOSION – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be held back by his teammates after Kadarius Toney was called offsides late in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Continue reading…

WHAT'S THE CALL – A new video surfaced on social media Monday adding a new wrinkle to the debate over whether Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney checked in with an official before he was called offsides at a crucial moment of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Continue reading…

'BEYOND INSANE' – Patrick Mahomes took heat from fans and media members for his reaction to Kadarius Toney being called offsides late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bills. Continue reading…

END OF AN ERA – Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels is reportedly off NBC’s NFL postseason coverage with the playoffs a few weeks away. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two straight games, which has former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner saying they are a "bad football team." Continue reading…

HEISMAN WINNER - Quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy over the weekend, beating out Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. Continue reading…

PERPLEXED - Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer was perplexed by Kyle McCord's decision to test the waters via the transfer portal. Continue reading…

RECORD-BREAKING - Two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to the terms of a jaw-dropping 10 year, $700 million mega deal. Continue reading…

UNDER FIRE - Minnesota's Oak Hills Christian College came under fire on Sunday after its men’s basketball team suffered a humiliating 108-14 defeat. Continue reading…

NAVY DAD - The family of Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith took to center court for the Tennessee Volunteers game against Illinois for what they thought was just a video from the father. Continue reading…

