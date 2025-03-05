Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Former volleyball player Payton McNabb takes main stage at Trump's address

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

'FAILED WOMEN' – Former high school volleyball player Payton McNabb spoke out against Democrats who wore pink during President Donald Trump's address to Congress after Senators prevented an executive order on transgender athletes' participation from being codified. Continue reading …

FAIRNESS IN WOMEN'S SPORTS – Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women's college sports. Braun also highlighted volleyball player Elle Patterson, who is listed as a plaintiff in the female athlete lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference. Continue reading …

PARTISANSHIP – No Senate Democrat voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which addresses biological males' participation in women's and girls’ sports. The act required a minimum of 60 votes to break the filibuster. Continue reading …

'CAME TOGETHER TO STOP THIS' – Chris Kluwe, a former NFL punter who was thrust into the national spotlight after he was arrested at a California city council meeting, voiced his support for lawmakers who blocked the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act from moving forward. Continue reading …

STAR POWER – Former NCAA swimmer and host of OutKick's ‘Gaines For Girls’ podcast, Riley Gaines, called on prominent star athletes to assist in her push for fairness in women's and girls' sports. Continue reading …

'CLEAR MESSAGE' – Rep. Laurel Libby, who was censured in the state’s House of Representatives over a social media post that pointed out a transgender athlete had won a girls' competition, praised President Donald Trump’s remarks during his address to Congress on biological males competing in women’s sports. Continue reading …

RUNNING IT BACK – Travis Kelce pubically addressed his decision to forgo retirement and return to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 NFL season. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt highlights some of last week's biggest takeaways. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Vikings declined to place the franchise tag on Sam Darnold by Tuesday's deadline. OutKick's Armando Salguero predicts Darnold's and other high-profile veteran quarterbacks' landing spots. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Keyshawn Johnson weighs in after a quarterbacks coach raised concerns about NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders' disposition during interviews at the league's annual scouting combine. Watch here …

