Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: FBI probes NBA gambling ties, Blue Jays rebound after marathon night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

BAD BEAT — Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA guard and coach Damon Jones were arrested by the FBI last week in connection with two investigations into alleged illegal sports betting and rigged poker games with alleged ties to the mob. Continue reading …

HIGH-TECH OPERATION — The FBI shared details about how the rigged poker games with alleged ties to the La Cosa Nostra crime families in New York were able to scam victims without their knowledge. Illegal card-shuffling machines, X-ray technology and offsite communications were among the tactics used. Continue reading …

‘INTEGRITY ISSUES’ — In the wake of the FBI investigations involving three key NBA figures, the league released a memo announcing it has launched a review into how the NBA could better protect the integrity of the game. The allegations, which led to more than two dozen arrests last week, include leaked inside information for the purpose of illegal betting. Continue reading …

EVEN SCORE — After an extra-inning marathon that nearly broke MLB’s record for the longest World Series game, the Toronto Blue Jays rebounded Tuesday night to beat the defending champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-2. The series is even at two games apiece. Continue reading …

INSTANT CLASSIC — Monday night’s 18-inning game between the Dodgers and Blue Jays was one for the record books. The Game 3 marathon lasted six hours and 39 minutes, tying the record for the longest game in World Series history. Continue reading …

POLICY PRESSURE — The White House responded Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) leadership’s indication that it is exploring the use of genetic sex testing amid the debate surrounding transgender participation in women’s sports ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Continue reading …

TEEING OFF — Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will make her LPGA Tour debut next month after accepting a sponsor invitation to the ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK — Former NCAA Swimmer and OutKick host Riley Gaines joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to respond to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's personal attacks against her on social media and call out the Democratic Party for "virtue signaling." Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS — The New Orleans Saints are giving their second-round rookie Tyler Shough the nod to start at quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Rams, sending Spencer Rattler to the bench. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW — After LSU football moved on from head coach Brian Kelly, Joel Klatt revealed who he thinks should take over and if the Tigers’ vacancy is the best coaching job available. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION