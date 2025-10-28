Where does the Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3 thriller rank in longest World Series games of all time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays didn’t just play a baseball game — they played a marathon.

The Dodgers walked off the Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Game 3 of the World Series. The game lasted a whopping six hours and 39 minutes.

Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman crushed a home run in the bottom of the 18th inning to send the fans home happy.

The Dodgers-Blue Jays thriller tied the record for the longest game in World Series history.

Dodgers fans are no strangers to long World Series games, as the game they tied was their own. The Dodgers and Boston Red Sox also played 18 innings in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox won the 2018 World Series four games to one.

Country artist Brad Paisley, who is also a big Dodgers fan, sang the National Anthem prior to both Game 3 of the 2018 World Series and Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. Paisley sang the National Anthem prior to Game 2 of the 2017 World Series and Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, and both of those respective games went to extra innings as well (11 and 10 innings).

Here is a list of the five longest World Series games in MLB history:

18 innings, 2018 World Series, Game 3, Dodgers beat the Red Sox 3-2

18 innings, 2025 World Series, Game 3, Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 6-5

14 innings, 2015 World Series, Game 1, Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 5-4

14 innings, 2005 World Series, Game 3, Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 7-5

14 innings, 1916 World Series, Game 2, Red Sox beat the Brooklyn Robins (now the Dodgers) 2-1

The Dodgers and Blue Jays have a quick turnaround, as Game 4 is set for 8 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on FOX.

