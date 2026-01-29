Champion boxer finally arrested on battery charges after two-week manhunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The manhunt for boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis is over.

A fugitive task force took Davis into custody on Wednesday in Miami’s Design District, according to a social media post by Miami Gardens police, two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said the charges stemmed from an incident at a Miami Gardens business on Oct. 27, 2025. Davis' ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil suit in Miami alleging that Davis beat her at her place of employment earlier this week.

Rossel claimed that Davis stormed into a gentlemen's club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server and attacked her in a back room that did not have cameras. Davis is alleged to have dragged Rossel through a stairwell, kitchen and back exit before assaulting her in a parking garage.

Rossel, who was in a five-month relationship with Davis before the incident, claims there have been multiple other assaults, saying Davis has "physically assaulted and choked" her "at least" four times.

She also claimed that Davis, in writing, threatened to kill her twice in September.

Representatives for Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The boxer had been scheduled to fight Jake Paul in November, but the match was canceled after the lawsuit was filed against Davis. Upon the fight's cancellation, Paul shredded Davis as "an actual walking human piece of garbage."

"Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit," Paul wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power."

Davis, 31, has had other run-ins with law enforcement in South Florida. Last summer, he was arrested on domestic violence charges, which were later dropped. He was placed under house arrest in June 2023 after he entered a guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured in November 2020. Davis later violated the terms of his sentence and was jailed for the remainder of it.

He has been arrested on assault charges against women at least two other times. One of those arrests occurred less than two weeks before his bout against Hector Luis Garcia. The status of the fight went unchanged, and he won via referee technical decision in the ninth round.

Davis, the current WBA lightweight champion, is 30-0-1, with his most recent fight being a draw against Lamont Roach Jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

