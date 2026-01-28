NFL Pro Bowl tight end spreading awareness on prostate cancer, a cause that hits home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Novartis approached Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker about their new campaign to raise awareness of prostate cancer and testing, they had no idea the issue hit home.

Novartis' new "Relax your tight end" campaign has called on star tight ends past and present, including Walker, Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, Tony Gonzalez, Vernon Davis, Colby Parkinson, and Greg Olsen, to not be scared of taking a blood test for early detection.

Walker’s father-in-law had died from the disease, so when Novartis reached out, it was a "no-brainer."

"This is personal, it touched home. Now, I can spread awareness and hopefully save lives to detect it early. I’m all aboard," the former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Walker, like plenty of other young men, was "skeptic."

"It's the rectum," he admitted.

"But the campaign, ‘Relax, it’s just a blood test,’ it eases you," he continued. "And that’s where the tight ends come – you can relax your tight end, because it is just a blood test. I think it makes a lot easier for guys like myself in the 40-range and up to have these conversations, to talk about it, to go and get screened, because I know it’s just a blood test."

Walker knows the importance of being relatable to the common folk, another key reason he wants to help Novartis spread the word.

"That’s what the end goal is. If we’re here talking about it, we’re hoping people can be like, ‘I did the same thing Delanie Walker did, I did the same thing George did, the same thing Vernon did, or Greg Olsen.’ This is why we’re a part of it, because we want to show we’re human too, we’re part of it, we have to get screened and go through the same process everybody else goes through to feel relatable to them."

Novartis will be hosting events in the Bay Area during Super Bowl week for blood testing, and fans can give premium giveaways including memorabilia and tickets.

