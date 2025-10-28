Expand / Collapse search
Kai Trump

Kai Trump announces she will make LPGA debut next month: 'Been a dream of mine'

Trump received a sponsor invitation to The ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 28

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, has announced a major step toward her dream of playing golf professionally.

The high school senior announced on social media Tuesday that she will be making her LPGA Tour debut next month at the ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

"I am thrilled to announce that I will be making my LPGA Tour debut in November at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. The ANNIKA is at the Pelican Golf Club. It has been a dream of mine to compete at the professional level, and I'd like to thank the Pelican Golf Club for the invitation. I'm looking forward to teeing it up and competing with the best players in the world at one of the most premier venues on tour," Kai Trump said in a video posted online.

Kai Trump

Kai Trump tees off during the final round of the Medalist Tour tournament at Lost City Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Atlantis, Florida. (Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post / USA Today Network via IMAGN Images)

Trump, who will play at the University of Miami next year, received a sponsor invitation from the club to compete at the tournament, which takes place Nov. 13–16, with practice rounds beginning Nov. 10.

"Kai Trump has a tremendous passion for the game and is expanding the sport to broader audiences," Justin Sheehan, director of golf and chief operating officer at Pelican Golf Club, said in a release. "She has a bright future at Miami, and we look forward to welcoming her and our entire tournament field to Pelican Golf Club in November."

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," added Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer. "Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we’re proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women’s game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility."

Trump watching Kai's tee shot

President Donald Trump watches his granddaughter, Kai Trump, play golf at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida, a day ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP'S GRANDDAUGHTER KAI DOWNPLAYS UNUSUAL NATURE OF GOLFING WITH THE PRESIDENT: 'IT'S NOTHING NEW'

Nelly Korda is the reigning champ of The ANNIKA, also winning the event in 2021 and 2022.

Trump has gained a following on social media, mostly through YouTube, and recently posted a video of herself playing with her grandfather at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

"I just don’t view it as him being the president. I view it as, he’s my grandpa. We’re gonna go out there and play golf," Kai said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "We play golf all the time. It's nothing new."

Donald Trump and Kai Trump walk

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and granddaughter Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In that interview, Trump reiterated her goal of going pro.

"I'll try to do that and give it my best shot," she said.

