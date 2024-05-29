Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped, PGA Tour mourns Grayson Murray

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CASE CLOSED – The charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dropped. The dismissal comes nearly two weeks after he was arrested just before the second round of the PGA Championship. Continue reading…

‘NO ILL WILL’ – Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler does not harbor ill feelings towards his arresting officer, and acknowledged those who work in law enforcement "have a difficult job." Continue reading…

MULTITASKING – A report surfaced stating that Rory McIlroy digitally signed his divorce papers on the first day of the Wells Fargo Championship. Continue reading…

HISTORY BOOKS – Negro Leagues statistics will officially become a part of MLB history, meaning thousands of players' achievements will be added to the record books. Continue reading…

COMMUNITY MOURNS – The golf world came together for one of the most tragic reasons, the death of Grayson Murray. He was 30. Continue reading…

PAINFUL LOSS – Grayson Murray's family shared details surrounding the two-time PGA Tour winner's death, which happened shortly after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge. Continue reading…

STEPPING AWAY – Longtime Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez announced his retirement after a controversial career that spanned more than three decades. Continue reading…

MONEY TALKS – Reports surfaced saying Hernandez and Major League Baseball reached a financial settlement in order for the 62-year-old to hang it up during the season. Continue reading…

'DINNER ON ME' – The mayor of a New Jersey town publicly apologized to Kylie Kelce and her husband, Jason Kelce, following an altercation with a woman outside a restaurant that went viral. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The NFL Players Association is working on a proposal to the league that would fundamentally change how and when teams prepare players for the coming season. Continue reading…

