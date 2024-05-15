Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Caitlin Clark's up-and-down WNBA debut, Tom Brady faces roast remorse

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark reacts during a WNBA

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the second quarter against the Connecticut Sun in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT – Caitlin Clark's rise to stardom has brought an unprecedented level of attention to women's basketball, but she believes there are also opportunities for other athletes to shine. Continue reading…

TRAVELING IN STYLE – Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese posted a selfie during a recent flight ahead of a WNBA, saying she hopes flying commercial will soon be a distant memory. Continue reading…

LESSON LEARNED – Tom Brady expressed regret after agreeing to get roasted, saying he did not appreciate the impact it had on his children. Continue reading…

Photo of Tom Brady after he won a Super Bowl with the bucks on the field with his wife Gisele and three kids, Jack, Benny and Vivi

According to a source Tom Brady's roast has reportedly "affected" his children and "deeply disappointed" his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. (Tom Brady Instagram/Getty Images)

SPEAKING OUT – Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy when he shared his views on a variety of topics, including abortion, women's household responsibilities, and President Biden's leadership during his commencement speech at a private college. Continue reading…

STICKY STUFF – Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco, who threw a no-hitter earlier this season, was tossed from his game against the Athletics after a foreign substance check. Continue reading…

TOUGH GUY ACT – New York Knicks sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo got into a scuffle with Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner on Tuesday night in their Game 5 win, 121-91. Continue reading…

Donte DiVincenzo and Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) is restrained by officials while exchanging words with New York Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

‘NO BEEF’ – Kirk Cousins broke his silence on whether he was harboring any hard feelings about the Falcon's surprising decision to essentially draft his replacement in the first round. Continue reading…

FIT CHECK – Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum wowed social media on Tuesday night with her outfit before the team took on the Phoenix Mercury to begin the 2024 season. Continue reading…

NFL VS. NBA – Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons weighed in on the debate over whether NBA players could fit into the NFL and vice versa. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Jacksonville Jaguars will once again play overseas in back-to-back weeks in 2024 as part of the NFL International Series. Continue reading…

