NBA Playoffs

Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo rips Pacers after Myles Turner scuffle: 'They were trying to be tough guys'

DiVincenzo had 8 points in the Knicks' win

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

New York Knicks sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo got into a scuffle with Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner on Tuesday night in their Game 5 win, 121-91.

Up 20 points, DiVincenzo threw down a tip-in slam in the third quarter of the game off of a Jalen Brunson miss. The dunk electrified the crowd and left some Knicks fans in disbelief.

Donte DiVincenzo and Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, #33, is restrained by officials while exchanging words with New York Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo, #0, during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Pacers moved the ball back up the floor. Turner tried to set a screen on DiVincenzo, and that was when the dust-up happened. The two got nose-to-nose and had to be separated by officials and players.

DiVincenzo had been talking trash the entire game and was asked about the incident with Turner after the game.

"They were trying to be tough guys. That's not their identity," DiVincenzo said, via SNY. "It was nothing more to that. I don’t agree with trying to walk up on somebody. Nobody's gonna fight in the NBA. Take the foul, keep it moving. You're not a tough guy, just keep it moving."

DiVincenzo had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Brunson had 44 points, seven assists and four rebounds to lead the Knicks.

Donte DiVincenzo guars TJ McConnell

Donte DiVincenzo, #0 of the New York Knicks, plays defense during the game during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round 2 Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Turner finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 22 points and eight rebounds.

New York has a 3-2 series lead with it going back to Indiana on Thursday night.

Myles Turner held back

Myles Turner, #33 of the Indiana Pacers, is held back by teammates after an altercation during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"We still need one more win so we can’t get too excited about it," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We have to understand what we need to do, stay focused on the task at hand. If you feel good about yourself you get knocked down in this league. We’ve got to be ready to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.