Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo rips Pacers after Myles Turner scuffle: 'They were trying to be tough guys'

New York Knicks sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo got into a scuffle with Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner on Tuesday night in their Game 5 win, 121-91.

Up 20 points, DiVincenzo threw down a tip-in slam in the third quarter of the game off of a Jalen Brunson miss. The dunk electrified the crowd and left some Knicks fans in disbelief.

The Pacers moved the ball back up the floor. Turner tried to set a screen on DiVincenzo, and that was when the dust-up happened. The two got nose-to-nose and had to be separated by officials and players.

DiVincenzo had been talking trash the entire game and was asked about the incident with Turner after the game.

"They were trying to be tough guys. That's not their identity," DiVincenzo said, via SNY. "It was nothing more to that. I don’t agree with trying to walk up on somebody. Nobody's gonna fight in the NBA. Take the foul, keep it moving. You're not a tough guy, just keep it moving."

DiVincenzo had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Brunson had 44 points, seven assists and four rebounds to lead the Knicks.

Turner finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 22 points and eight rebounds.

New York has a 3-2 series lead with it going back to Indiana on Thursday night.

"We still need one more win so we can’t get too excited about it," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We have to understand what we need to do, stay focused on the task at hand. If you feel good about yourself you get knocked down in this league. We’ve got to be ready to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.