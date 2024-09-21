Formula 1 practice race suspended after large lizard invades the track ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1 had what could only be described as the "weirdest red flag ever" during the third and final practice session before the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

It all unfolded when Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported over the radio that he had seen a large lizard in the middle of the track during Saturday's practice session.

Race control then suspended the race with a red flag to allow marshals to remove the lizard from the circuit.

Two marshals were sent to clear the lizard off the course. One was given a plastic bag to try and scoop the reptile up, but it proved to be a difficult task.

The lizard was naturally not very cooperative, running away from the marshals - much to the amusement of Red Bull racer Daniel Ricciardo, who was spotted laughing as he watched the scene unfold.

The broadcasters had some fun with their commentary of the marshal’s pursuit of the lizard.

"The lizard is having a day right now!"

"Those back legs really hoof around, don’t they?"

The rogue reptile was eventually removed from the course, and action resumed shortly after the lizard's delay.

Lizards are common on the island of Singapore, and because they are drawn to warmth, they can frequently visit the track as the asphalt the racers drive on retains the heat.

This was not the first time there has been a lizard on the course in Singapore. Back in 2016, also during the final practice, another reptile was on the course, earning the nickname "Godzilla" from Max Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is later Saturday, and the race is Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

