Formula 1, AWS team up for AI-inspired trophy ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1 and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have been partners for more than six years.

But, that longstanding partnership is now set to reach new heights as the popular sports league and the leading tech company will leverage AWS tools to develop a generative artificial intelligence-designed trophy for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

The first-of-its-kind approach to the trophy for the highly-anticipated event is expected to help increase creativity.

AWS did its homework as the organization explored an F1 AI-inspired trophy. The company drew inspiration from the research that backed the development of a next-generation F1 car in 2022. The innovative car utilized AWS cloud technology to help formulate its design.

As for the trophy, a UK-based silversmith was tasked with blending the latest technologies with F1 traditions as the highly-coveted prize was crafted.

Fans will also be able to play an important role, as Formula 1 and AWS will provide a first-hand, generative AI experience where participants can take advantage of a unique opportunity to design a customized trophy.

The "PartyRock" F1 trophy generator will be at fans fingertips, and users can use the platform to show off their creativity and compete for a trip to a Grand Prix in the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Elsewhere, F1 is working closely with AWS to better pinpoint and address the underlying cause of technological issues that sometimes happen off-track while races are taking place via the application of generative AI to the exercise of root cause analysis (RCA).

"For over six years, AWS has been an invaluable partner, revolutionising the use of data to enhance how we operate across the sport. Our worlds continue to merge as we look to game-changing technologies, like generative AI, to elevate both the on-track competition and off-track experience for fans," Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1 said in a statement.

"AWS’s commitment to innovation enables us to help push the sport forward and we’re excited to see the first-ever generative AI-inspired trophy on display in Canada this weekend and give fans the opportunity to showcase their love for F1 through the design of their own trophy."

Practice and qualifying sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix are scheduled for June 7 and June 8. The main event begins on June 9.

