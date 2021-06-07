Former US men's soccer star threatens to 'choke' female co-host during live broadcast, apologizes later on

Former U.S. men’s soccer player Oguchi Onyewu issued an apology after he threatened to choke female co-host and Mexican soccer star Janelly Farias during the CBS Sports broadcast of the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Onyewu, who appeared to say it in a joking manner, laughed while saying, "I will come across this desk and choke you" to Farias during a segment on TV. Even though Onyewu may have meant it in a harmless manner, the remark went viral on social media and it was heavily criticized among viewers tuning in.

Later on in the broadcast, Onyewu issued an apology to Farias on air.

U.S. SOCCER PLAYER INJURED BY PROJECTILE DURING CELEBRATION IN 3-2 VICTORY OVER MEXICO

"Early in the show, you know, throughout our banter back and forth, I got carried away for sure," Onyewu said. "And I said a stupid thing that should've never come out of my mouth."

Onyewu continued: "And I am deeply sorry for it and I apologize to you and I hope that you can forgive me and don't take any offense to it. So, I just really want to sincerely apologize for what I said."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farias accepted Onyewu’s apology and said, "I think the fact that you can say that on national television speaks volumes of you."

Onyewu, who retired in 2018, was a defender for the United States national team, and he played for clubs in France, Belgium, England, Portugal, Spain and Italy, including well-known teams like Newcastle United, AC Milan and Sporting CP.

Onyewu is currently the sporting director for Orlando City B.