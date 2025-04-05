Former UFC champ stops hit-and-run suspect who crashed into neighbor's home: 'He wasn't that tough'

A UFC fighter played hero in his Phoenix neighborhood late Friday night by apprehending the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a neighbor's home.

Henry Cejudo said he saw a car "probably going 80 to 100 miles an hour" and heard a loud boom. He then saw the car had crashed into his neighbor's home.

After hearing the crash, Cejudo saw the driver leave the car after a bit of a struggle and tried to get him to stop.

The owner of the home did the same. But when the driver "cold-cocked" the neighbor, "that's when I had to step in," Cejudo told MMA Junkie.

From there, it was easy for the former flyweight and bantamweight champion and his neighborhood wrecking crew.

"Pretty much all my neighbors came in to fight the situation. I ended up lifting him, dropping him, slapped him around a little bit and just pretty much controlled him," he said.

"He wasn't that tough."

The driver, a 22-year-old man, now faces charges of driving under the influence and assault, according to ABC15 in Arizona.

Cejudo said the situation could have been much worse.

"If someone was standing in there, they would be dead. All these kids are lucky to be alive," Cejudo said.

Cejudo said a block party was held on the street earlier in the day.

"If it was a couple hours earlier, someone would be seriously injured," Cejudo said.

