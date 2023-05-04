Expand / Collapse search
Former Michigan star Hunter Dickinson announces he’ll transfer to Kansas: ‘Just really glad it’s over now’

Dickinson was the most sought-after player in the transfer portal

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have landed the top player in the transfer portal. 

Hunter Dickinson, a seven-foot-one center who spent the last three years at Michigan, announced Thursday that he’ll transfer to Kansas. 

Hunter Dickinson looks on before a game against Rutgers

Hunter Dickinson, #1 of the Michigan Wolverines, looks on prior to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Center on March 9, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dickinson made visits to Villanova, Kentucky, Georgetown and Maryland. 

"This decision might have been harder than the first one coming out of high school. Having all these coaches hit you up again," Dickinson said in the video. "Then again, it was also kind of easier in a sense, going through it and stuff. 

"I’m just really glad it’s over now."

On Wednesday night, Dickinson posted a message to his Twitter account thanking Michigan. 

"The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Dickinson said. "The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for 3 years, was and is extraordinarily difficult to process. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future.

Hunter Dickinson reacts after a turnover

Hunter Dickinson, #1 of the Michigan Wolverines, reacts after a turnover during the second half of a Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Second Round game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Center on March 9, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights won the game 62-50 over the Michigan Wolverines.  (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

"I've grown and learned so much in my 3 years at Michigan, and if I could do it all over again out of high school there is no doubt in my mind I would make the same choice. That being said, it's time for me to move on."

During his junior season at Michigan, Dickinson put up 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. 

Hunter Dickinson reacts against Wisconsin

Hunter Dickinson, #1 of the Michigan Wolverines, reacts in a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on February 26, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

He’s averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his career. 

Kansas will retain point guard Dajuan Harris and forward K.J. Adams from last year's team that won the Big 12 regular-season championship and earned a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.