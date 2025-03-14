Former Rams star Cooper Kupp to join division rival Seahawks after release: reports

Cooper Kupp, MVP of the 2022 Super Bowl, has reportedly agreed to sign with the Seattle Seahawks after being released by the division rival Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Kupp's deal is reportedly for three years and $45 million.

Kupp is headed to his home state of Washington to team up with Seattle's new quarterback, Sam Darnold, and will fill a void left by the departure of DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Kupp revealed in a social media post last month the Rams were "seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships."

However, no trade partner was found, so he was released.

Kupp admitted he did not "agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in L.A."

Kupp, who turns 32 in June, has been hampered by injuries ever since recording a receiving Triple Crown in 2022 and winning the Super Bowl MVP. He's played in just 33 of a possible 51 games over the last three seasons. And while he's been productive, he's taken a back seat to Puka Nacua.

Kupp was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2017 out of Eastern Washington.

In his 2022 season, he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Since then, he has 201 catches for 2,259 yards and 17 scores.

His 710 receiving yards last year were his lowest since putting up 566 in 2018, a season in which he missed half the games. He has not played in over 12 games since that 2022 campaign and hasn't eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark since then, either.

"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us," Kupp said on social media last month. "2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys… But coming for it all."

Kupp joins ascending wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, and Darnold will get a steady veteran to lean on in his first season in Seattle.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Morik contributed to this report.