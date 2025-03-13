Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Los Angeles Rams

Wife of ex-Rams star Cooper Kupp pens emotional message after wideout's release: 'Lucky to have you'

Kupp was released after the Rams failed to find a suitable trade

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Rams release Cooper Kupp | 'The Herd' Video

Rams release Cooper Kupp | 'The Herd'

The Los Angeles Rams have released Cooper Kupp. Colin Cowherd and Albert Breer react to the move and wonder where the star wideout will go next.

The Los Angeles Rams officially cut Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp after eight seasons on Wednesday after failing to find a suitable trade for the veteran receiver, a move that elicited an emotional response from his wife on social media. 

The news of Kupp’s departure from the Rams came as no surprise after he announced last month that the NFL team informed him of their intentions to trade him. 

Cooper Kupp vs Vikings

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 13. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Still, the official announcement on Wednesday — the start of the league year — signaled an emotional end of an era in L.A. 

"Wherever we go, wherever we land, is going to be so f---ing lucky to have you in their building," Anna Marie Kupp wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories. 

Cooper Kupp with wife Anna Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wife Anna Marie Kupp attend the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

RAMS RELEASE COOPER KUPP AFTER FAILING TO FIND TRADE PARTNER

"You have the ability to turn the tides of any organization you step foot into. The man that you are, the leader that you embody, the brother on and off the field. The standard you hold yourself to and bring others along in your pursuits. People want to be better because of who you are and how you conduct your business. The joy and passion you exude in your preparation and your execution is contagious."

"I am so excited for the impact you will have in these coming years," she continued. "The relationships waiting for you. And for you to continue to tear apart your opponents. To the moon, my King."

Cooper Kupp with wife Anna Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp kisses his wife, Anna Marie Kupp, during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2024. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kupp, 31, won the NFL receiving triple crown and Super Bowl MVP honors in the 2021 season when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. But injuries have hampered his production over the last three seasons. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.