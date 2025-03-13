Wife of ex-Rams star Cooper Kupp pens emotional message after wideout's release: 'Lucky to have you'

The Los Angeles Rams officially cut Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp after eight seasons on Wednesday after failing to find a suitable trade for the veteran receiver, a move that elicited an emotional response from his wife on social media.

The news of Kupp’s departure from the Rams came as no surprise after he announced last month that the NFL team informed him of their intentions to trade him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Still, the official announcement on Wednesday — the start of the league year — signaled an emotional end of an era in L.A.

"Wherever we go, wherever we land, is going to be so f---ing lucky to have you in their building," Anna Marie Kupp wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

RAMS RELEASE COOPER KUPP AFTER FAILING TO FIND TRADE PARTNER

"You have the ability to turn the tides of any organization you step foot into. The man that you are, the leader that you embody, the brother on and off the field. The standard you hold yourself to and bring others along in your pursuits. People want to be better because of who you are and how you conduct your business. The joy and passion you exude in your preparation and your execution is contagious."

"I am so excited for the impact you will have in these coming years," she continued. "The relationships waiting for you. And for you to continue to tear apart your opponents. To the moon, my King."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kupp, 31, won the NFL receiving triple crown and Super Bowl MVP honors in the 2021 season when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. But injuries have hampered his production over the last three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.