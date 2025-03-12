Rams release Cooper Kupp after failing to find trade partner

The Los Angeles Rams are moving on from one of the franchise staples.

The organization announced Wednesday that they have released Cooper Kupp, once considered perhaps the best wide receiver in the game.

Kupp revealed in a social media post last month that the team was "seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kupp admitted he did not "agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in L.A."

The soon-to-be 32-year-old has been mired with injuries ever since taking home the receiving Triple Crown in 2022 and winning the Super Bowl MVP. He's played in just 33 of a possible 51 games over the last three seasons, and while he's been productive, he's taken a back seat to Puka Nacua even while on the field.

Kupp was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2017 out of Eastern Washington and will now hit free agency for the first time.

In that 2022 season, he put up 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns; since then, he's had 201 catches for 2,259 yards and 17 scores.

BRETT FAVRE ON TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS: 'I CAN ONLY SHAKE MY HEAD AT THIS'

His 710 receiving yards last year were his lowest since putting up 566 in 2018, a season in which he missed half the games. He has not played in over 12 games since that 2022 campaign, and hasn't eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark since then, either.

"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us," Kupp said in his aforementioned social media post last month. "2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys… But coming for it all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rams extended Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason and also agreed to bring in Davante Adams on a two-year deal after he looked like his All-Pro self with Aaron Rodgers during his brief New York Jets stint.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.