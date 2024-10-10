Greek soccer player George Baldock found dead in Athens home; investigators rule out foul play

George Baldock, who played for the Greek national soccer team, was found dead inside his home near Athens. He was 31.

According to police, Baldock’s body was discovered Wednesday in a swimming pool in Glyfada, a suburb in the South Athens region. Other details about Baldock's death were not immediately available.

Authorities ruled out foul play, and police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou told The Associated Press the coroner who examined the body "informed us that there is no evidence of a criminal act."

Dimoglidou also said Baldock's home was searched.

"The house too was searched by the criminal investigations directorate. It doesn’t seem that a criminal act took place, but the investigation is continuing for any eventuality," she added.

Greek and born in Britain, Baldock appeared in 12 matches with Greece's national team. He last appeared in a game in March in a match against Georgia in the Euro 2024 playoffs.

The Greek Soccer Federation via the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) expressed condolences to Baldock's loved ones.

"There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the untimely loss of one of our young people," the statement said. "This moment calls for silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family. Goodbye."

Aside from international competition, Baldock played for Sheffield United beginning in 2017. He helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League twice, in 2019 and 2023. Earlier this year, he left Sheffield United and joined Panathinaikos F.C. The team is a member of the Super League Greece.

Sheffield United released a statement on social media after learning of Baldock's death.

"Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock," a statement from the club said. "The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him."

Panathinaikos said the news of Baldock's death left the organization feeling "shocked."

"We are shocked, we feel appalled by the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his sudden death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock."

The English Football Association confirmed there would be a period of silence before Thursday’s Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley, and players on both sides will wear black armbands. UEFA said a similar tribute would be paid when Greece hosts Ireland Sunday.

