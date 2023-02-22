Expand / Collapse search
Former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud reveals great lengths fans took to criticize him: ‘It was insane’

Stroud said he remained off social media during the season so fans took to Venmo

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud says his critics have gone to all lengths to get their message across to him and that includes using one unusual app as their medium. 

During an appearance on "The Jim Rome Show" earlier this month, the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist revealed that because he does not use social media during the season, fans unhappy with his performance were sending him messages on Venmo. 

C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022 in Atlanta.

C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022 in Atlanta. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"For me and my teammates, man, being at Ohio State, if you have any source of social media or type of technology, Ohio State fans have it," Stroud explained. 

"I was getting DMs – I don’t have social media throughout the season – I was getting DMs on Venmo, the money app, from fans telling me, ‘Play better,’ things like that."

"It was insane, but at the end of the day, it comes with the territory."

C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022 in Atlanta.

C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Stroud announced in January that he was declaring for the NFL Draft after finishing his junior year with 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes in 2022. 

Ohio State finished the season 11-2 but was eliminated from the College Football Playoff in a close game against Georgia in the semifinal. Georgia would eventually defeat TCU in the national championship.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, leads his team onto the field before playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. 

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, leads his team onto the field before playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.  (Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Stroud, along with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis, is expected to be among the top quarterbacks taken off the board first when the draft officially begins on April 27.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.