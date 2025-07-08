Former NFL star Asante Samuel Sr unleashes on Dolphins, questions team's leadership after Jalen Ramsey trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Asante Samuel Sr. spent the majority of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. His son, Asante Samuel Jr., spent the first four years of his professional football career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The younger Samuel is currently listed as an NFL free agent. The Miami Dolphins recently sent three-time All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers and could be looking to bolster their cornerback room.

But the elder Samuel's recent scathing comments on the state of the Dolphins franchise could put a damper on the possibility of his son landing in South Florida.

From Samuel Sr.'s point of view, the Dolphins organization suffers from deficiencies from the top down. He shared his sentiments about the franchise during a recent appearance on his "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast as he reacted to the trade that sent Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh.

The Dolphins did acquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for Ramsey and Smith. Both teams also traded draft picks as part of the deal.

"The Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey other than they’re sensitive. There's no leadership in the Dolphins organization," Samuel asserted.

"[Head coach] Mike McDaniel is a pushover. Chris Grier, the general manager — he has no backbone. These guys over here, the Miami Dolphins, they are running this team like a little league team. No one can stand up to the players. They are terrified of their own players, and they have no control over their players."

The Sun Sentinel reported that Ramsey was tardy to team meetings and practice sessions on a routine basis during his tenure with the Dolphins. In 2023, the star cornerback also reportedly clashed with Vic Fangio — the Dolphins defensive coordinator at the time.

"He became a symbol of the Dolphins just collecting talent rather than building a team," the report from June stated. "Ramsey and Tyreek Hill were constantly late for practices or meetings in a manner that set the culture of last year’s Dolphins."

While the Dolphins have had some regular-season success under McDaniel, he has yet to guide the team to a postseason victory. The Dolphins' last playoff victory came in 2000.

Ramsey is credited with 24 career interceptions. He will join a cornerback room in Pittsburgh that features Darius Slay Jr. and Joey Porter Jr.

