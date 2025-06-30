Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Steelers, Dolphins agree to massive trade involving star players: reports

Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick are both All-Pro players

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Aaron Rodgers ‘pretty sure’ he’s retiring, Will he succeed with the Steelers? Video

Aaron Rodgers ‘pretty sure’ he’s retiring, Will he succeed with the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers said that he’s "pretty sure this is it" regarding his NFL career and the 1-year contract he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Colin Cowherd compares Rodgers’ career with Brett Favre, and asks if Rodgers will be successful with the...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins reportedly made a trade involving All-Pro defensive backs on Monday with the beginning of training camp weeks away.

The Dolphins agreed to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jalen Ramsey vs Patriots

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, #5, reacts against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Oct. 29, 2023. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

It had been known that Ramsey was looking to be traded. 

NFL.com reported in April that Ramsey and the team would mutually explore potential trade opportunities before the start of the 2025 season. A reunion with the Los Angeles Rams was at one time rumored to be a possible option for Ramsey. 

He won a Super Bowl there in 2021.

However, the Steelers appeared to have been in the market for ways to bolster the defense. Additionally, not only does the team receive the three-time All-Pro, but they also get a Pro Bowl tight end in Smith to add to the offensive depth and give Aaron Rodgers another target.

Minkah Fitzpatrick vs Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, #39, watches the action against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Aug. 17, 2024. (Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports)

JAGUARS SHOULD PUT TRAVIS HUNTER TO THE TEST AS HE CHASES 2-WAY DREAMS, SUPER BOWL CHAMP SAYS

Ramsey had 60 tackles and two interceptions in 17 games last season. Smith had a career-high 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Dolphins received Fitzpatrick, who started his career in Miami. The New Jersey native was traded to the Steelers in the middle of the 2019 season as that year got away from the Dolphins.

Jonnu Smith vs Browns

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, #9, runs with the ball after a catch during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Dec. 29, 2024. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He put together three All-Pro seasons with the Steelers. Last year, he had 96 tackles and an interception in 17 games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.