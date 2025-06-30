Steelers, Dolphins agree to massive trade involving star players: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins reportedly made a trade involving All-Pro defensive backs on Monday with the beginning of training camp weeks away.

The Dolphins agreed to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

It had been known that Ramsey was looking to be traded.

NFL.com reported in April that Ramsey and the team would mutually explore potential trade opportunities before the start of the 2025 season. A reunion with the Los Angeles Rams was at one time rumored to be a possible option for Ramsey.

He won a Super Bowl there in 2021.

However, the Steelers appeared to have been in the market for ways to bolster the defense. Additionally, not only does the team receive the three-time All-Pro, but they also get a Pro Bowl tight end in Smith to add to the offensive depth and give Aaron Rodgers another target.

Ramsey had 60 tackles and two interceptions in 17 games last season. Smith had a career-high 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Dolphins received Fitzpatrick, who started his career in Miami. The New Jersey native was traded to the Steelers in the middle of the 2019 season as that year got away from the Dolphins.

He put together three All-Pro seasons with the Steelers. Last year, he had 96 tackles and an interception in 17 games.