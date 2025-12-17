Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe says bill criminalizing sex change operations for minors is 'what the Nazis did'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL punter and candidate for California state assembly Chris Kluwe weighed in on the passage of the Protect Children's Innocence Act in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Kluwe, who was fired from his job as a high school freshman football coach in February after a speech at a city council meeting in which he called MAGA a "Nazi movement," once again made Nazi comparisons while discussing the bill in a BlueSky post.

"F--- every single one of these a--holes. Once again, this is literally what the Nazis did," Kluwe wrote while sharing a news article about the bill's passage in the house.

The bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., would make it a class C felony to treat minors with gender-affirming care like surgeries and puberty blockers and doctors who provide such treatments would face up to 10 years in prison.

Kluwe elaborated on his post in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Trying to criminalize the trans community is literally step one from the Nazi playbook… and everyone who voted ‘yes’ on this should be f---ing ashamed of themselves. If these cowardly culture war dips---s actually wanted to protect children they’d pass gun control and universal healthcare," Kluwe said.

There are no obtainable historical records that prove the Nazi regime actively jailed doctors who performed sex changes on children. A prominent German doctor who specialized in transgender science, Magnus Hirschfeld, was forced into exile after his citizenship was revoked in 1933. Records suggest Hirschfeld performed sex-change procedures on adults.

The House vote for the Protect Children's Innocence Act was 216-211. Three Democrats supported the measure, while four Republicans were opposed.

A similar bill sponsored by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, prohibits federal Medicaid funding for gender transition procedures for minors. That bill is expected to get a House vote on Thursday.

Kluwe became a lightning rod for backlash from conservatives in 2025 after his initial viral city council comments in February. He was arrested during one meeting when he said he wants other officials to "start engaging in civil disobedience."

Klue spoke out against a plaque with a "MAGA" acronym being placed outside the city’s library for its 50th anniversary. The plaque will have the words "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing" and "Adventurous" next to each other. It will also read, "Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!"

The ex-NFL player then performed his "peaceful civil disobedience" as he rushed toward the council members before he was arrested and carried out by police officers. He was later charged with disrupting an assembly.

Days later, Kluwe made an appearance on CNN, and he did not back down from his stance.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," he said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

Kluwe announced he was fired from his freshman coaching job on social media later that month.

"Just got fired from being a freshman football coach, if you want to know what MAGA does to communities," Kluwe wrote on BlueSky later in February. "They don’t care about what helps people, because the school is certainly not going to find an ex-NFL player willing to coach there at that level, they only care about trying to hurt people."

Kluwe later told CNN the school fired him because the incident was "getting too much attention."

In September, Kluwe incited even more backlash for comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The former punter sent an expletive-ridden post praising Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for dismissing the idea that Democrat rhetoric led to the assassination.

"F---ing finally. Fight back against the bulls--- framing that tries to make Dems responsible for everything. The GOP is choosing to create this kind of societal environment. They could stop it at any time. They have agency as well. They’re not f---ing children (except when, well, you know)," Kluwe wrote.

Kluwe sent an earlier post suggesting Kirk created "the kind of society he currently lives in."

"It is possible to hold both of these things true at the same time: 1) political violence is never an appropriate choice in a civilized society 2) Charlie Kirk’s dream is to create exactly the kind of society he currently lives in, as spoken from his own mouth," Kluwe wrote.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Kluwe sent a post seemingly mocking Kirk for getting shot.

Over a news article reporting Kirk had been shot, Kluwe wrote the caption, "<me sowing> ‘Hahaha yes! This rules!’ <me reaping> ‘what the f--- <gets shot>.’"

Kluwe punted for the Minnesota Vikings from 2005-12 after going undrafted out of UCLA.