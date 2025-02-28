Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe fired from high school coaching job after calling MAGA a 'Nazi movement'

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe said he was fired from his job as a California high school football coach after a speech at a city council meeting in which he called MAGA a "Nazi movement."

"Just got fired from being a freshman football coach, if you want to know what MAGA does to communities," Kluwe wrote on BlueSky Thursday. "They don’t care about what helps people, because the school is certainly not going to find an ex-NFL player willing to coach there at that level, they only care about trying to hurt people."

Kluwe later told CNN the school fired him because the incident was "getting too much attention."

Kluwe was arrested at a Huntington Beach City Council meeting last week when he was protesting Huntington Beach’s decision to display a plaque at a public library. The plaque used the words magical, alluring, galvanizing and adventurous, and their initials spelled MAGA.

A video from the meeting shows Kluwe criticizing the MAGA movement, calling it "a Nazi movement" and saying he would engage in civil disobedience. Kluwe later went to the front of the meeting, and police handcuffed him and led him out.

Days later, Kluwe made an appearance on CNN, and he did not back down from his stance.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," he said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

Kluwe, 43, took issue with the Trump administration’s stance on transgender athletes competing in girls and women’s sports, among other issues.

"This administration is trying to put obedience over duty to the country. This administration is trying to thrust our country into turmoil in order to reap power for themselves. And I think regardless of political affiliation, all of us as Americans should be able to agree — no kings, no tyrants, not now, not ever," Kluwe said.

Kluwe addressed the election and those who voted for President Donald Trump, claiming "Hitler was elected too."

"There were a lot of very good Germans who believed that Hitler was going to have their best interests in mind. And I think there are a lot of good Americans that think that Trump has their best interests in mind. But I am very confident that what this administration has shown — has already shown — that Trump does not have their best interests in mind."

On Wednesday, Kluwe said he wants other officials to "start engaging in civil disobedience."

"I want our elected Democratic officials to start engaging in civil disobedience," he told the Daily Pilot. "People need to be aware that what’s going on with this administration is leading us down a really dark path. Right now, no one is willing to step up and do that. So, if I want to ask them to do it, then I have to be willing to do it too."

Kluwe also told TMZ he would consider running for public office.

Kluwe punted for the Minnesota Vikings from 2005-12.