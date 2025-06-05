Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy arrested in Texas for alleged assault of family member

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a family member, according to online jail records.

The six-year pro, who spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, was taken into custody by the Richardson Police Department at around 2 p.m. local time. He was arrested on one charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records.

He is currently in police custody.

Hardy, 36, was drafted out of Ole Miss in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Panthers, but he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list in 2014 while a domestic violence case against him played out.

FOX 4 reported that in 2014, Hardy’s ex-girlfriend alleged that the NFL player assaulted her during a fit of rage. He was initially convicted of assault, but those charges were later dismissed after the victim in the case failed to appear for a second trial.

Despite recording 34 sacks and 203 tackles with the Panthers, the decision not to re-sign Hardy was made. He was then signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2015, but he only played in 12 games that season after being issued a four-game suspension for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy as it related to his case in North Carolina.

He was not re-signed the following year.

Following his football career, Hardy made his debut in MMA in 2018.