Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy arrested in Texas for alleged assault of family member

Hardy previously faced assault charges during his time with the Carolina Panthers

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a family member, according to online jail records. 

The six-year pro, who spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, was taken into custody by the Richardson Police Department at around 2 p.m. local time. He was arrested on one charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records. 

Greg Hardy sacks Matt Ryan

Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy (76) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second quarter at the Georgia Dome on Dec. 29, 2013.  (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

He is currently in police custody. 

Hardy, 36, was drafted out of Ole Miss in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Panthers, but he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list in 2014 while a domestic violence case against him played out. 

FOX 4 reported that in 2014, Hardy’s ex-girlfriend alleged that the NFL player assaulted her during a fit of rage. He was initially convicted of assault, but those charges were later dismissed after the victim in the case failed to appear for a second trial. 

Greg Hardy during an NFL game

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy (76) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 1, 2015. (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports)

Despite recording 34 sacks and 203 tackles with the Panthers, the decision not to re-sign Hardy was made. He was then signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2015, but he only played in 12 games that season after being issued a four-game suspension for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy as it related to his case in North Carolina. 

He was not re-signed the following year. 

Greg Hardy in the octagon

Greg Hardy before his fight against Juan Adams during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Hardy won the fight by technical knock out on July 20, 2019. (Adam Hagy-USA Today Sports)

Following his football career, Hardy made his debut in MMA in 2018. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.